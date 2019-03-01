Sarah Jessica Parker to launch new wines this winter (VIDEO)

Sarah Jessica Parker is getting into the wine business with Invivo wines. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 1 ― After shoes, apparel, accessories and perfume, Sarah Jessica Parker is making her foray into the wine business in partnership with a New Zealand winery.

She may be best associated for swigging back Cosmopolitan cocktails served in martini glasses as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, but Parker the actress said her after-work bevy of choice is a glass of wine.

“I am a true wine lover and I love including wine in family dinners and occasions with friends, so this is a very exciting and fun project for me,” Parker said in a statement.

The collaboration with Invivo winery will produce a sauvignon blanc and rosé that will be launched later this year.

Invivo describes the partnership as less an endorsement and more a collaboration, as SJP will be involved in the entire wine-making process from name, label design and final blend.

From SJP's description of Invivo's wines, expect her sauvignon blanc to be less fruity and full of body.

“What surprised me about your sauvignon blanc is that doesn't get too pointy, too thin,” she said in a video announcement.

“Typically, I don't like too much fruit, but this one has a lower fruit,” she says after a sipping on a glass. “A fruit that is like a thick slice of butter.”

The same approach will also be used for her rosé.

“I like it light, but I also don't like it when it gets so thin and tiny, too demure.”

The SJP X Invivo wines are scheduled to be released this year in New Zealand. ― AFP-Relaxnews