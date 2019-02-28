Take a look inside new Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo — Picture courtesy of Starbucks/Photo Matthew via AFP

TOKYO, Feb 28 — Starbucks has opened its latest Reserve Roastery in Tokyo, a four-storey space that includes a bar dedicated to Japanese tea traditions and a floor that will be used as a community event space.

Designed to evoke Japanese cherry blossom trees, the Tokyo outpost marks the chain's fifth Reserve Roastery in the world, an immersive space that can be described as part coffee theatre, part retail space.

Set in the Nakameguro neighbourhood of Tokyo, the Roastery features a towering 55-foot coffee cask — the tallest of the Roastery stores — adorned with hand-crafted copper cherry blossoms.

Like other stores, visitors will be able to learn about the bean-to-cup process — roasting, brewing and hand-crafting coffees — or learn about Japanese tea traditions on the second floor which houses the chain's largest Teavana Bar.

The menu features teas exclusive to the Tokyo store like the Pop'n Tea Sakura Jasmine, a jasmine tea garnished with a hibiscus and cherry popsicle.

The Arriviamo cocktail bar on the third floor will feature coffee and tea-inspired cocktails like the Nakameguro Espresso Martini made with chestnut liqueur, crème de cacao and espresso, as well as serving wine and beer.

And in a Roastery first, the fourth floor will house the AMU Inspiration Lounge, a community space that will host “change-makers” and creative thinkers from Japan. AMU means “to knit together” in Japanese.

Starbucks Reserve Roastery opens today. — AFP-Relaxnews