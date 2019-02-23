'Bon Appetit' magazine launches new food streaming channel for TV (VIDEO)

Brad Leone is one of the 'Bon Appetit’s’ breakout stars. ― AFP pic

BERLIN, Feb 23 ― Gourmet US magazine Bon Appetit has launched a new streaming channel for its 3 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 2.3 million Facebook followers.

Thanks in part to the magazine's breakout stars like Brad Leone and Claire Saffitz and some witty editing, Bon Appetit has managed to parlay its print presence into a series of popular videos which, on YouTube alone, has garnered more than 420 million views.

This week, the Conde Nast title launched a Bon Appetit channel that can be streamed on TV via devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

Fan-favorite Brad Leone, who largely focuses on fermented foods as host of the show It's Alive is particularly popular with the ladies and gents for his good looks, boyish antics and humour. New on the streaming channel, It's Alive hits the road for original shows that take Leone to different food destinations, starting with Texas.

Pastry chef Claire Saffitz also generates millions of views for videos in which she attempts to recreate junk foods like Snickers candy bars, Pringles chips and Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

Her video on making instant ramen published in November, 2018, for instance, has so far racked up more than 7 million views.

Along with new and old shows, the channel will also stream all 24 episodes of Jamie Oliver's series The Naked Chef which marks its 20th anniversary this year.

The channel is free to stream and download. ― AFP-Relaxnews