Taco Bell Canada serves Cheetos-stuffed Crunchwraps in slide-thru

Cheetos Crunchwrap Sliders from Taco Bell — Picture courtesy of Taco Bell via AFP

TORONTO, Feb 22 — Taco Bell Canada is stuffing their Crunchwrap Sliders with cheddar jalapeno Cheetos and, for one day only, will be handing them out at the bottom of a snow tube from a custom-made “slide-thru” window.

It's a Canadian exclusive: After making a limited-edition run in 2016, Taco Bell is bringing back the wildly popular Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider in a way that only a winter-loving Canadian could appreciate.

In a promotional stunt, winter revellers at Horseshoe ski resort north of Toronto will be able to place their order — Beefy Cheddar, Spicy Chicken or Supreme — at the top of a tubing hill and grab their Cheetos-stuffed Crunchwrap after barreling down the tube from a “slide-thru” take-out window.

The Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider launches February 25 across Canada. The one-day “slide-thru” event opens March 2 from 11.30 to 2.30pm at Horsehoe Resort, a one-hour drive north of Toronto. — AFP-Relaxnews