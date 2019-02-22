At Rock Bottom’s kitchen where chefs cook up authentic Northern Indian delights

Different kinds of meat and seafood being grilled in a ‘tandoor’ or cylindrical oven. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — One glance at Rock Bottom’s menu and its mouthwatering descriptions of their dishes is enough to trigger major hunger pangs in any foodie.

The bar and restaurant in Bangsar prides itself on serving true-blue Northern Indian cuisine with chicken tikka butter masala, palak paneer, and a mixed grill platter consisting of chicken, lamb, prawn, and fish being the star offerings.

We took a peek into their kitchen to find out what it takes to whip up a dish that ticked all the boxes for authentic Northern Indian food.

The Olive Tree Group managing director Leslie Gomez explained that Northern Indian cuisine differed from Southern dishes on a few key points, namely spiciness and texture.

“Northern Indian dishes are much more rich and less spicy than Southern Indian food.

“You still get curries, briyanis, and tikkas to name a few, but the two cuisines are totally different from the basics,” he told Malay Mail.

Two items from Rock Bottom’s menu that showcase the richness of Northern Indian cuisine are the chicken tikka butter masala and palak paneer which coat the taste buds in silky, flavourful gravies.

This is just a taste of what Rock Bottom has to offer to diners. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

For the chicken tikka butter masala, tender pieces of chicken are first cooked in a tandoor or cylindrical oven and then simmered in a mixture of garlic, tomato, coriander, and a creamy sauce.

Rock Bottom’s head chef of Northern Indian cuisine Guddu Singh Negi spoke to Malay Mail about the ingredients that give the dish its characteristic taste.

“Fenugreek leaves and green cardamom powder are essential ingredients for chicken tikka butter masala.

“Cashew nuts, tomatoes, and fresh cinnamon sticks also go into it to give the chicken a delicious flavour,” he explained.

A touch of butter and some fresh cream is added at the end to help lighten the dish and take the edge off its spiciness.

Meanwhile, the palak paneer is a deliciously sinful delight that combines spinach with Indian cottage cheese seasoned with garam masala, cumin seeds, and other aromatics.

The indulgent dish is a popular choice for both local and expatriate diners who visit the restaurant.

Guddu went on to delve into the herbs and spices that any cook will need when making Northern Indian fare.

Getting the right herbs and spices ready is the first step to making authentic Northern Indian food. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“Coriander powder, turmeric, and chili powder are common. Whatever curries you make, those three ingredients will likely be going into the base,” he said.

Guddu has been cooking delicious meals for more than 18 years and hails from Uttarakhand in Northern India.

Gomez explained that preserving the authenticity of the food was of utmost importance and hiring chefs from Northern India with proper culinary knowledge was the first step to nailing down the recipes.

“Our chefs are from India where the roots of the cuisine are, so they can’t go wrong when it comes to making Indian food,” said Gomez.

Overall, "old is gold" is the motto in the Rock Bottom kitchen as recipes passed down through generations have helped the team to hone their craft while staying true to the cuisine’s origins.

“Don’t stray too far from the basics. The old-age recipes have allowed us to perfect the curries, spices, and gravies that we use here,” he said.

He also emphasised the crucial role aromatics plays in rounding out the flavour profile of a recipe.

“If you cut short on spices, you won’t get the texture and the quality out of the dish.”

A sizzler gives the mixed grill platter a touch of theatrics in addition to enhancing its flavour. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Rock Bottom’s food makes a big impression once it’s set down on the table, especially the Afgani mixed tandoor-non veg platter which consists of prawn, fish, chicken, and lamb kebabs grilled to perfection and set down on a sizzler.

The crackling dish is finished with a touch of garlic and butter and provides a symphony to both the taste buds and the ears.

When it comes to pairing drinks with Northern Indian food, Rock Bottom has an extensive selection for diners to choose from.

Gomez advises customers to enjoy their mixed grill platter with a glass of red or white wine for a well-rounded gastronomical experience.

Apart from the food and drinks, Rock Bottom customers can also dive into the best that Bangsar nightlife has to offer with live bands and sports matches after the sun sets.

The wide variety of food and lively entertainment on offer means Rock Bottom often receives a diverse set of clientele.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy when it comes to food and entertainment at Rock Bottom. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“We’ve done very well as a bar but we do get a good mix of people coming in.

“People from the office crowd come for early dinners and on the weekends, we get families as well,” explained Gomez.

You can try out Rock Bottom’s food for yourself at 3 & 5, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar Baru, 59100 Kuala Lumpur and check out their Facebook here.

* This article is brought to you by The Rock Bottom Group.