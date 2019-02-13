World’s 50 Best Restaurants moves to Asia for the first time

Massimo Bottura winning top spot at World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018 in Bilbao. — World’s 50 Best pic via AFP-Relaxnews

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 — A new winner of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards will be announced out of Singapore June 25.

Organisers of the influential global restaurant ranking announced plans to move their red carpet gala event to Singapore, the first time an Asian destination has hosted the group’s marquee event.

The ceremony, which will be held at Marina Bay Sands Hotel, will be closely watched by the restaurant world this year, after organisers revealed new rules last month that will ban previous winners from topping the charts.

Throughout the last 17 years, the winner and top 10 list became predictable, with the No. 1 spot dominated by repeat winners like elBulli, Noma and Osteria Francescana.

A series of workshops, masterclasses and collaborative dinners will also take place at the hotel in the run-up to the gala event, allowing visitors and local gourmands to rub shoulders with some of the world’s top chefs. — AFP-Relaxnews