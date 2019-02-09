Cheesy 'char kuey teow', anybody?

Those who have tried it say cheesy 'char kuey teow' is more delicious than you'd expect. — Picture from Instagram/sparkcheese

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — First, it was nasi lemak with cheese. Now, another classic Malaysian dish has received the cheese treatment.

The most popular — and definitely most controversial — menu item at Spark Cheese, a food stall in Cyberjaya, is their cheesy char kuey teow.

For RM7, customers can dig into a dish consisting of kuey teow goreng basah, essentially the Malay version of Chinese char kuey teow, topped with generous drizzles of a bright yellow cheese sauce.

Pictures shared by Twitter user ShibliVision showed the concoction in all of its cheesy glory including a photo of one patron giving the meal a thumbs up.

Cheesy char kuey teow 1st in Malaysia! Dengar macam pelik tapi sedap 🤣🤣



Waze: Spark Cheese Cyberjaya

Time: 6.30pm - 1.30am pic.twitter.com/RFU27xhb6n — ShibliVision (@ShibliVision) February 4, 2019

“Cheesy char kuey teow, first in Malaysia!

“It might sound weird but it’s delicious,” wrote ShibliVision.

Other users immediately responded to the tweet with a vast majority expressing disgust and bewilderment over what they deemed to be the bastardisation of a Malaysian classic.

To people yg letak cheese dalam char kuey teow: pic.twitter.com/9EA01WguMV — monah bendi (@aminahahmed14) February 4, 2019

Despite the online outrage, real-life foodies seem to be taking quite well to the new offering.

ShibliVision reported that the stall, which opens at 6.30pm, had sold more than 100 plates of their cheesy creation by 9pm on the day he visited.