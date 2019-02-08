West Coast dining spots top OAD North America 2019 restaurants list

Garden toastadas at The Willows Inn in Washington. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 8 ― For the third year in a row, The Willows Inn in Washington has claimed the top spot on Opinionated About Dining's list of Top 100+ North American Restaurants.

Helmed by Noma alum Blaine Wetzel, the restaurant is set on a remote island on the West Coast and specializes in progressive, Pacific Northwest cuisine.

The 2019 list is based on 200,000 reviews submitted by 6,000 top tastemakers around the world.

The Willows Inn pays tribute to its land and sea surroundings with dishes like smoked mussels and potatoes, elk tartare with wild herbs and rye bread, and whole barbequed lamb with rosemary and anchovies.

This year's OAD podium is not unlike last year's, with SingleThread Farms in Healdsburg, California maintaining its second-spot win from 2018. In third place is Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare in Manhattan.

OAD is headed by influential New York-based food blogger Steve Plotnicki, whose claim to fame includes discovering Run-DMC when he was a music executive. He's also been called the “king of food bloggers” for his widespread influence.

The list is based on the reviews of “highly literate connoisseurs of the culinary arts who travel the world to experience the art of food.”

Here are OAD's top 10 restaurants in North America 2019:

1. The Willows Inn, Lummi Island, Washington

2. SingleThread Farms, Healdsburg, California

3. Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare, Manhattan, NY

4. Saison, Laurent Gras, San Francisco

5. Somni, West Hollywood

6. Smyth, Chicago

7. minibar by Jose Andres, Washington DC

8. Raymond's Restaurant, St. John's, Newfoundland

9. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY

10. Alinea, Chicago ― AFP-Relaxnews