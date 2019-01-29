Malaysian chocolatier's ruby chocolate creation

This unique variety of chocolate gets its name from its natural pink hue. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — If you thought chocolate only comes in dark, milk and white, it’s time to think again.

Malaysian chocolatier Harriston prides itself on crafting ruby chocolates that sport a lovely rosy hue without resorting to food colouring.

The pink sweet treat made its debut in 2017 under Barry Callebaut, a Belgian-Swiss cocoa label, and many wondered how the brand managed to pull it off sans additives.

Harriston sales and marketing manager Mohd Shahrel Mohd Yusoff revealed that the secret to the chocolate’s natural pigment is a special variety of cocoa beans.

“Through Barry Callebaut’s research, they developed a method of processing a variety of cocoa where we can get this specific colour and flavour out of the bean.

“There is no added colouring or flavouring added to it. That is the natural colour of ruby chocolate and we are the first in South-east Asia to introduce it,” he told Malay Mail.

The taste of ruby chocolate might be surprising to the palate as it does not have the traditional bitterness often associated with cocoa.

Instead, it has a sweet and tangy flavour reminiscent of berries and citrus fruits.

“It’s very much a millennial product as it tastes sour. You don’t really think of chocolates as being sour so it’s truly something special,” said Shahrel.

Harriston shone the spotlight on the pink treats at the recently-concluded Wedding KL bridal show where they were the official chocolatier.

The finished dress was a marriage between bridal fashion and artisanal desserts. — Picture from Instagram/Harriston Chocolate

They also collaborated with Malaysian fashion label Mimpikita to create the Ruby dress, a wedding gown inspired by the chocolatier’s signature product.

Aside from the ruby chocolates, the brand is also known for their customisable wedding favours where couples can add a personal touch to the chocolates with a printed photo or heartwarming message.

"Every wedding is unique and what makes our chocolate great for couples is that we can customise according to what they want," said Shahrel.

"We want to showcase how chocolates aren’t just something generic, they can be something special."

Shahrel even recalls fulfilling an extravagant request from a couple who wanted to go the extra mile.

“I had a couple who liked to go hiking together and they wanted their wedding chocolates to be in the shape of hiking boots.

“It was one of the most labour-intensive projects we have ever done because to make chocolates, you can’t just shape them by cutting it with a knife. You have to make it using a mould.

“We hired an artist to get the design of the boot just right so we could produce a custom mould,” he explained.

