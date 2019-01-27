A slew of French chefs earn places in the new ‘Les Grandes Tables du Monde’ guide

Illustrator Edith Caron designed the cover of the new ‘Les Grandes Tables du Monde’ guide. — Edith Caron handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, Jan 27 — The Les Grandes Tables du Monde association has announced 13 new gastronomic restaurants joining the prestigious publication’s exclusive list of addresses. Each year, the association, which celebrates its 65th anniversary in 2019, picks a select number of restaurants where diners are sure to enjoy a unique experience.

This 2019 edition bolsters the presence of France’s regions, with the arrival of Alexandre Gauthier (La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil), as well as Alexandre Couillon (La Marine, Noirmoutier). Also making their entrance into Les Grandes Tables du Monde: Villa René Lalique helmed by Jean-Georges Klein (Wingen-sur-Moder) and Hôtel-Restaurant Yoann Conte on the shores of Lake Annecy (Veyrier-du-Lac).

Kei Kobayashi is the only Parisian representative among the new members with the restaurant Kei.

France also leaves its culinary mark on this new edition by means of French chefs working abroad.

Dominique Crenn’s “L’Atelier Crenn,” based in San Francisco, joins the list. Chef Guillaume Galliot, at Hong Kong restaurant “Caprice,” completes the selection.

Currently, 181 restaurants, representing 25 countries are featured in the Les Grandes Tables du Monde guide.

In line with the association’s announcement in fall 2018 that is its committed to improving women’s place in gastronomy and promote gender equality, the new guide shines the spotlight on female owners.

The 13 new members of the Les Grandes Tables du Monde association:

81 2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA — Hong Kong, China

Atelier Crenn — San Francisco, USA

Bord du lac — Veyrier-du-Lac, France

Caprice — Hong Kong, China

Daní Maison — Ischia, Italy

Kei — Paris, France

La Grenouillère — La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France

La Marine — Noirmoutier, France

Nuance — Duffel, Belgium

Restaurant L’Atelier — Munich, Germany

Quadri — Venice, Italy

Ristorante Duomo — Ragusa, Italy

Villa René Lalique — Wingen-Sur-Moder, France — AFP-Relaxnews