Chef Daniel Humm to launch first European restaurant at Claridge’s in London

NEW YORK, Jan 25 — Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park fame will make his European culinary debut at the tony Claridge’s hotel in London.

The luxury hotel announced that Humm and his partner Will Guidara have been tapped to oversee their newest flagship dining space to be called Davies & Brook.

After dominating the fine dining landscape in the US with his triple Michelin-starred restaurant Eleven Madison Park in New York and NoMad outlets in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, the Swiss-born chef returns to Europe this summer to plant a flag at one of most elite hotels in London.

Davies & Brook takes over the space previously occupied by chef Simon Rogan’s restaurant Fera, which had replaced the restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

In a statement, Humm points out that the project brings him full circle to the ritzy hotel.

“Having the opportunity to bring our cuisine and hospitality to the most storied hotel in the world is really a remarkable feeling and a dream come true,” he said.

“But on a more personal level, this is my first time opening a restaurant in Europe, a place I left so many years ago to forge a career in America. Most people don’t know this, but I even worked at Claridge’s when I was 15 years only and it left an indelible mark on me. Claridge’s has always been a place I’ve felt connected to, so being able to come full circle is really emotional and exciting -- it feels likes coming home.”

Though details on the menu are scarce, the restaurant is described as fine dining without the pretense with elements that also highlight local British heritage.

Davies & Brook is set to open this summer.

Humm follows fellow high-profile European expat chefs in New York like Dominique Ansel and Daniel Boulud in opening new outposts of their brands in London. — AFP-Relaxnews