Global culinary footprint of France's newest triple Michelin-starred chef

Mauro Colagreco — Picture courtesy of Four Seasons

PARIS, Jan 23 — If you haven't heard of Italian-Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco, odds are high you soon will.

On Monday, Colagreco earned a place in Michelin France‘s exclusive three-starred club for his Menton restaurant Mirazur on the Côte d'Azur, making him the chef du jour in the country. Mirazur is also ranked third on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list 2018 — the highest-ranked restaurant in France.

Le Clos de Sens under chef Laurent Petit in Annecy was also crowned with three Michelin stars for the first time.

Over the last few years, Colagreco's artful, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine has helped launch the chef into the international spotlight, paving the way for new projects including his first outpost in the US at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach and a restaurant at the luxury ski resort Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges Courchevel in the French Alps.

Here's a look at Colagreco's international footprint and some of the places where you can sample his award-winning cuisine:

Florie's, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Florida

For his first US restaurant, Colagreco takes cues from herbs and florals native to Palm Beach and the French Riviera. The menu features dishes cooked in a stone hearth and include wood-fired pizzas, aubergine and mozzarella with parmesan cream, and a yakitori grill for skewers like farm-raised truffled chicken with albufera sauce and wagyu beef with grilled red peppers.

BFire by Mauro Colagreco, Les Neiges Courchevel, France

BFire, Mauro Colagreco, Hotel Barrière Les Neiges, Courchevel — Picture courtesy of Rambert Fabrice

As its name suggests, the centerpiece of BFire is a wood-fired oven which is used to lend char and flavor to fire-grilled toast topped with herbed butter and Parma ham; fire-grilled zucchini served with burrata, nuts and herbs; along with beef ribs, lamb shoulder and sole.

Azur by Mauro Colagreco, Shangri-la Hotel Beijing

At Azur, Colagreco shows off his fine dining, French Riviera cuisine with traditional French classics like sole Meunière, roasted lamb rack with spring vegetables cocotte, oyster and caviar bars.

Grandcoeur, Paris

When planting his flag in Paris, Colagreco decided to veer away from another fine dining destination and instead opted to open a restaurant that would be more accessible to the dining public. Located in the Marais with an outdoor terrace that folds out into a stone-paved courtyard, dishes include sliced Iberico ham; honey-glazed duck with coriander; and lamb shoulder in a date and sesame sauce. — AFP-Relaxnews