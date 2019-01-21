Chef Andre Chiang to open Szechuan restaurant at Wynn Palace Cotai, Macau

Chef Andre Chiang of Sichuan Moon. — Wynn Palace Cotai handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — After closing one of Singapore’s hottest restaurants last year to the distress of the local foodie glitterati, top chef André Chiang is set to resurrect his award-winning cuisine at the luxury Wynn Palace Cotai hotel in Macau, this time taking it in an entirely new direction.

The five-star luxury hotel released details on its newest dining destination developed by one of Asia’s biggest chef exports.

Sichuan Moon marks a big departure from the fine-dining Southern French nouvelle cuisine served at Restaurant Andre in Singapore. Instead, the Taiwanese chef will reinterpret the flavours and traditions of Szechuan cooking and give it a modern, gastronomic platform, says the hotel.

“I aim to break the mold and showcase the essence of Sichuan dishes so that they will shine on the world stage,” Chiang said in a press release.

“I want the world to fall in love with Sichuan cuisine through Sichuan Moon.”

Dishes will also be paired with a menu of rare specialty teas.

Chiang shocked the local food world in Singapore when he announced plans to shutter his flagship restaurant and holder of two Michelin stars Restaurant André at the peak of its popularity last Valentine’s Day.

His other food ventures include Burnt Ends in Singapore, RAW in Taipei, and most recently The Bridge in Chengdu, China.

Sichuan Moon is scheduled to open this spring. — AFP-Relaxnews