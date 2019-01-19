Creative force behind 'world's best bar' Dandelyan to open new projects internationally

London's Dandelyan is regularly declared the world's best bar. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 19 ― The creative force and mixologist mastermind behind London's Dandelyan, regularly declared the world's best bar, has announced plans to open a trio of new watering holes in London, Amsterdam and Washington DC.

In an Instagram post, Ryan Chetiyawardana, better known as Mr Lyan, revealed details on three new projects that will take his brand international.

Amsterdam will become home to Super Lyan, Washington DC home to Silver Lyan, and Dandelyan, which is the current titleholder of best bar on the planet on the World's 50 Best Bars ranking, will undergo a complete overhaul to be resurrected as Lyaness and re-open in March.

In an interview with Drinks International, Chetiyawardana said that Super Lyan in Amsterdam will embrace local, sustainable ingredients and be staffed with local bartenders. The bar is slated to open in April.

An existing Super Lyan bar in London will be repurposed into a fermentation lab and office space.

Silver Lyan in DC is scheduled to launch in November, and like Super Lyan in Amsterdam, will reflect the local culture in a classic but playful way, with a “nod to grandeur.”

Meanwhile, Lyaness will replace Dandelyan at Sea Containers London hotel (formerly known as the Mondrian London), with a new concept and décor.

The bar will be operated by the existing team. ― AFP-Relaxnews