The Microlino is designed for getting around cities with ease.

MAY 29 — The Microlino, a modern and electric version of the Isetta — the legendary microcar that caused a sensation throughout Europe in the 1950s — stands out thanks to its ultra-compact dimensions and sleek retro styling. One of a kind, this compact electric vehicle is now finally available for pre-order after years in the pipeline.

The Microlino is a 2.52-metre-long microcar that’s smaller than a Smart EQ fortwo and not much bigger than a Citroën Ami. It is the work of a Swiss start-up called Swiss Micro Mobility Systems, a specialist in electric kick scooters that presented a first concept version of the car at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016. Six years later, production of the Microlino is finally launched, and the first models should be delivered this summer in Switzerland.

This 100% electric two-seater microcar has a 12.5 kW (17 hp) engine and a top speed of 90 km/h. It comes with one of three different Lithium-ion battery options, ranging from 6 to 14 kWh, and delivering an estimated range of 91 to 230 km. In all cases, it can be fully charged in four hours. The vehicle is available to pre-order from €12,500.

Note that an initial limited edition of 999 vehicles is reserved for the very first buyers, who signed up several years ago. These all come with a sunroof, a high-end plant-based leather and suede interior, and Bluetooth speakers.

For everyone else, three editions are planned (Urban, Dolce and Competizione) and an online configuration tool will allow buyers to customize their model before placing an order. — ETX Studio