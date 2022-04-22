Andrea Bocelli joins forces with Fiat on a premium sound system for a special edition New 500

The interior of the Fiat 500 ‘La Prima by Bocelli’ features a premium audio system by JBL. ― Picture courtesy of Stellantis

TURIN, April 22 ― Fiat has unveiled its “New 500 La Prima by Bocelli,” a special edition of the city car featuring a premium audio system developed in collaboration with the famous Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli.

In addition to signing up Leonardo DiCaprio, Fiat has enlisted the services of Andrea Bocelli for its “New 500 La Prima by Bocelli” edition, which is billed as the first city car in the world to be equipped with JBL's “Virtual Venues” technology, designed to offer an exceptional audio experience. In this case, the car features a 320W premium audio system that has been specially mastered by Andrea Bocelli himself. Fiat wanted to create the ultimate acoustic experience, perfectly complementing the quiet nature of this electric car when driving. The result does not alter the design of the car's interior or trunk.

This “La Prima by Bocelli” edition sports a black livery and ivory upholstery. It also offers a new disinfecting glove box, perfectly suited to the post Covid-19 era. It is, in fact, a device integrating a UV-C lamp inside the glove box. The system is activated by pressing a button on the centre console. From then on, a three-minute cycle is enough to disinfect your smartphone or any other small everyday item.

The “La Prima by Bocelli” range will be available in sedan and convertible versions. Note that the new single by Matteo Bocelli, Andrea's son, will serve as the soundtrack to this collaboration.

Note that the New 500 is the best-selling electric car model of automaker Stellantis. ― ETX Studio