Cleaner, more sustainable wheels for BMW

Mini will use sustainable aluminium to make the wheels for its next Countryman. ― Picture courtesy of BMW Group

MUNICH, April 13 ― The BMW Group has announced plans to start using aluminium wheels produced in a more sustainable way from 2024. The Mini brand will begin this move to production based largely on recycled aluminium, as of next year.

From 2024, the BMW Group will use cast aluminium wheels produced 100 per cent from green energy for its BMW and Mini models. In fact, the use of recycled materials will help avoid the energy-intensive electrolysis process used for primary aluminium production. For the German group, this is another step towards its goal of creating the cleanest and most sustainable supply chain possible.

This notably involves melting down old wheels as part of the circular economy. This means that energy-intensive electrolysis is no longer required to produce the necessary raw material, which is here recycled.

It is the group's Mini brand that will launch the use of these light-alloy wheels, cast from 70 per cent secondary aluminium, in the new generation Countryman in 2023.

Each year, the group buys about 10 million light-alloy wheels. Since 2021, BMW has been sourcing aluminium from the United Arab Emirates that is manufactured exclusively using solar-generated electricity. The use of recycled aluminium is expected to reduce BMW's CO2 emissions by about 500,000 tonnes per year.

Today, wheel production accounts for about 5 per cent of the CO2 emissions in the supply chain. This transition should reduce such emissions by half. Ultimately, BMW's goal is to be able to reduce emissions throughout the supply chain by about 20 per cent by 2030, compared to 2020 levels. ― ETX Studio