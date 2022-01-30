A new record of electrified vehicle sales on the horizon for 2022

More than six million electrified vehicles are expected to be sold by 2022. — Photography RossHelen / Shutterstock via ETX Daily

JAN 30 — Just over six million electric cars are expected to be sold worldwide in 2022, up 34 per cent from a record 2021, according to forecasts by Gartner.

These six million units sold combine 100 per cent electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

In greater detail, 6.02 million cars, 198,353 buses, 126,607 vans and 22,663 trucks are expected to be sold this year.

China and Western Europe will be the two regions where this type of vehicle will sell the most. China alone is expected to account for 46 per cent of global electrified vehicle sales in 2022, or nearly one in two. Western Europe is expected to follow with nearly two million electric cars sold, ahead of North America with just under one million electric cars sold.

For such growth to continue apace in the coming years, carmakers will have to tackle several issues, starting with the selling price of these cars, which will inevitably drop over time; a wider range of electrified models; their range and battery recycling.

In terms of infrastructure, Gartner predicts that the number of public chargers worldwide will pass the symbolic 2 million mark by the end of the year, rising from 1.6 million in 2021 to 2.1 million a year later. — ETX Daily