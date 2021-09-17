Legendary Porsches will purr in a special concert event

The Porsche Museum in Stuttgart will host 'Sound Night' on Saturday, September 18. — Picture courtesy of Porsche

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

STUTTGART, Sept 17 — On September 18 Porsche is set to hold another “Sound Night” at the brand’s museum in Stuttgart, Germany. This exceptional event, during which some 50 legendary models of the brand will roar in rhythm for the listening pleasure of the brand’s fans, will be broadcast live on the internet. Mark your calendars!

This Saturday, September 18, starting at 5pm local time (CET), the Porsche Museum will fire up the engines of a selection of 20 racing and production vehicles. For a short time, they will form a unique choir that should delight connoisseurs of beautiful engines from all over the world. At the heart of this “concerto” will be legendary sports cars such as the Porsche 907 KH, 962 C and the 924 Carrera GTS Rally, as well as some emblematic production models, starting with the 911. Fans are invited to follow the event live online.

In addition to the roar of these cars, key figures from the history of Porsche, both engineers (Norbert Singer, Valentin Schäffer ...) and drivers (Walter Röhrl, Hans-Joachim Stuck, Pascal Wehrlein ...), will speak about their relationship with these machines. The whole event will be presented jointly by TV host Anna Fleischhauer and former driver Mark Webber.

Follow the Porsche “Sound Night” on the internet: soundnacht.porsche.de — ETX Studio