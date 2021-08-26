This may just be the most affordable electric car in the world

The electricKar K5 is sold for US$2,100. ― Picture courtesy of electricKar/Alibaba

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 ― A relatively basic electric car is on sale in China on Alibaba. Produced by electricKar, the K5 is presented as an electric quadricycle that can accommodate two people and is offered at the unbeatable price of US$2,100 (RM8,830).

At this price, one should obviously not expect much in terms of comfort or extraordinary performance. The electricKar K5 can't go faster than 40 km/h, and its range is estimated at between 52 and 66 km on a single charge. It should also be noted that it takes no less than 8 hours to fully recharge the battery.

ElectricKar is produced by Regal Raptor Motors, a manufacturer specialised in the production of electric motorcycles and scooters. Keep in mind, however, that this “car” may not be able to be driven in every country, as it would be subject to being approved for the road.

In the US, one of the most affordable electric cars is the Nissan Leaf, priced at US$27,400 and qualifying for tax credit, which for some could bring it to around US$20,000. Meanwhile, in France the AMI by Citroën starts at €6,090, also with an eco bonus. ― ETX Studio