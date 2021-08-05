Driving nostalgia, cars of legend go electric: The Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang Mach-E caused a stir when it was unveiled in 2019. ― Picture courtesy of Ford

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 ― Ford is driving its Mustang range into the future with an electric SUV bearing the famous galloping pony badge. Indeed, the legendary sports car is making way for a very different model, but one that is true to its heritage, both in terms of its design and power.

It was in 2019 that the American carmaker announced that its new electric SUV would be named the Mustang Mach-E, referencing the famous sports car from which it takes inspiration.

This sleek SUV combines the muscular lines of the famous sports coupe with advanced electric vehicle technology. Today, the Mustang Mach-E is available in versions with power outputs of 198 kW (269 hp equivalent) and 258 kW (351 hp), and a range of 400 to 540km, with or without all-wheel drive.

Also incoming is a performance version, the Mustang Mach-E GT, promising power of 358 kW (over 480 hp) and 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in under four seconds.

An American legend

The Ford Mustang is one of the most popular sports cars in history, with over 10 million models produced and sold worldwide. It has also been the subject of nearly 3,000 movie and television appearances, a multitude of song tributes and countless toy reproductions.

The very first Mustang was unveiled in 1964, a future legend of the road that would go on to evolve and thrive over six generations.

The Mustang is the only Ford model that doesn't bear the manufacturer's logo on its grille, instead featuring a mustang at full gallop. This evidently goes for the new electric version too. ― ETX Studio