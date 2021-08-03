Driving nostalgia, cars of legend go electric: The Renault 5

The Renault 5 Prototype is a precursor to a new fully electric production model. ― Picture courtesy of Groupe Renault /Direction Design

PARIS, Aug 3 ― Earlier this year, Renault caused a stir by unveiling an electric prototype heralding an upcoming production model descended from the legendary R5. The Renault 5 Prototype is a 100 per cent electric vehicle with modern-retro styling, embodying the codes of the famous city car almost 50 years after its launch. A production version is expected by 2025.

The French carmaker is about to give a new lease of life to the Renault 5 with an updated, all-electric version. The first prototype, heralding the return of the legendary city car, lands with eye-catching lights and sports the brand's new logo.

Although inspired by the past, Renault nevertheless wants to offer a vehicle that is firmly rooted in its time. The car's bodywork is inspired by the original model ― and its instantly recognisable look ― although it is modernised with sleek lines and futuristic details, in particular the front face and the lights. Note that the hood's air intake hides the charging hatch, and France's tricolour flag on the outside mirrors underscores the vehicle's Gallic roots.

Even more than with the ZOE, Renault is evidently hoping to win over drivers with this modern, electric iteration of its iconic car.

Back to the future

The R5 launched in 1972 in the wake of the success of the Renault 4, released a decade earlier. It was France's best-selling car for many years, with more than 5.5 million units produced between 1972 and 1984.

The upcoming electric Renault 5 is expected to land by 2025 at the latest, at a decidedly competitive price. According to Luca de Meo, the brand's CEO, it should be even more affordable than the ZOE. ― ETX Studio