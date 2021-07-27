JDT in tie-up with Aston Martin to produce limited edition cars

JOHOR BAHRU, July 27 — The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club has established cooperation with British motoring company Aston Martin Racing Asia to produce limited edition cars with the JDT theme.

JDT, in a statement today, said the cooperation showed the strong growth of the club’s brand both domestically and internationally since it was set up by the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in 2013.

“We are proud and happy to have reached an agreement with the headquarters of the brand which is based in the United Kingdom and has an Asian office.

“The cooperation with the British motoring company not only gives monetary value to JDT but also creates opportunities for JDT, Johor and Aston Martin Racing Asia to cooperate in numerous fields in the years to come,” said the statement.

JDT described the partnership as a tie-up between champions as JDT is a seven-time Super League champion while Aston Martin is the champion of the 2020 Le Mans Endurance race.

Apart from this, the Southern Tigers club also has tie-ups with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and leading international brands such as Nike, Hublot, Subway, F&N and SWAG EV as sponsors and strategic partners. — Bernama