Why Tesla hit reverse on the Model S Plaid+, its most ambitious sedan yet

The Tesla Model S will no longer be getting a 'Plaid+' version. — Picture courtesy of Tesla

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 — In a tweet that cuts straight to the chase, Elon Musk has revealed that the Plaid+ version of the Tesla Model S is cancelled.

Announced at the beginning of the year, this model promised exceptional performances and a record range. The standard version of the Plaid is still available for order.

A few months ago, Tesla created a stir by announcing two new versions of its Model S: Plaid and Plaid+.

On paper, the latter boasted exceptional performance and, above all, a record range for Tesla, with the promise of more than 830 km on a single charge.

It now appears that this version has been abandoned, with little in the way of explanation from the manufacturer: “Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good,” said Elon Musk in a tweet.

It should be noted, however, that with its Supercharger network, Tesla owners don’t need more than 600 km of range to be able to quickly recharge their cars, especially in the United States.

Those who want a high-performance Tesla Model S will have to settle for a standard Plaid version.

This promises phenomenal acceleration, going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds — a record for a production car — with its three motors offering power equivalent to 1,020 hp. Its range could theoretically reach 628 km. — ETX Studio