Proton unveils four new SE models in virtual launch (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) has unveiled four new special edition (SE) models in its line-up, namely, the Persona and Exora Black Edition, as well as Iriz and Saga R3 Limited Edition, priced at RM55,600, RM69,800, RM44,800 and RM53,700, respectively.

During the virtual launch, Proton Edar Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said in line with the sales tax exemption under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) scheme, Proton will be offering special on-the-road prices (without insurance) for its SE models — Persona (RM54,700), Exora (RM67,800), Saga (RM42,300) and Iriz (RM52,900).

“The SE models are designed to satisfy customer demand for unique Proton models, following the successful launch of the Saga Anniversary Edition on July 9 last year, which saw all 1,100 units sold within just five days,” he said. — Bernama