Interested in an F1 racing helmet or steering wheel?

This original helmet, which belonged to Michael Schumacher (2005 season), is estimated to fetch between €20,000 and €30,000. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 20 ― Artcurial Motorcars will host a sale of the former collection of Giuseppe Neri, a friend of Enzo Ferrari, at its Automobilia auction on February 6, 2021. The lots include a large number of objects relating to the famous Italian brand. In particular, objects directly linked to its Formula 1 activities are expected: car components, steering wheels and helmets.

Over the years, Giuseppe Neri gathered an exceptional collection of photographs, models and various souvenirs from competitions. F1 enthusiasts will have a particularly hard time choosing their favorites as the catalog includes drivers' helmets, including some of Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher (one of which is estimated to fetch between €20,000 or RM98,281 and €30,000), but also replicas of steering wheels, parts from the single-seater cars (fairing, engine hood, wing tips) and even engines.

Other items relating to Ferrari, ranging from a fan's collection of numerous spare parts, catalogues and user manuals, are also on the programme of this sale, as are nine magnificent watches from the house of Breguet.

Discover the catalogue for the Automobilia auction of February 6, 2021: artcurial.com ― AFP-Relaxnews