Overwhelming response for yet to be launched Proton X50

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The much-anticipated Proton X50 has received an overwhelming response from customers since its initial preview in Tanjung Malim, Perak recently.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the sport utility vehicle (SUV) has exceeded the initial booking target of 4,000 units, despite not being officially launched yet.

“This is the first B-segment car for Proton and, with the right price point, we are confident of gaining market share,” he said during the X50 media preview here, today.

Roslan said Proton is working hard to fulfil the bookings to ensure a reduced waiting period for its customers.

Asked if the economic woes due to the Covid-19 pandemic would impact sales, he said there has been minimal impact from the response gained to date.

“The sales tax exemption has provided the necessary boost for Proton and we hope the government could consider extending the tax exemption for another three months,” he added.

In terms of customer and investor confidence, Roslan said since the launch of Proton’s first SUV, the X70, in December 2018, the level of trust towards the brand increased significantly.

“We aim to improve our after-sales service to become number one in the country by next September. This means, minimal complaints from customers and increased availability of spare parts,” he said.

Proton has not stated the price list for the X50 but the official launch of the SUV is expected to be next month. — Bernama