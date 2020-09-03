Japan firm says day when cars lift off is nearing

SkyDrive hails 'the first public demonstration of a flying car in Japan' and says the vehicle, around the size of two parked cars, circled the testing field for four minutes. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Sept 3 — It might seem like a flight of fancy, but a Japanese firm says it is one step closer to making flying cars a reality after testing a drone-like prototype.

Video from engineering company SkyDrive shows its manned compact vehicle using eight propellers to hover into the air and make its way — with a few wobbles — around a test field.

But while the clip may excite fans of Blade Runner and Back to the Future, the test run leaves mankind far from a future of airborne vehicles whizzing into the sky to avoid traffic.

The company hailed “the first public demonstration of a flying car in Japan” and said the aircraft, around the size of two parked cars, had circled the testing field for four minutes.

“We want to realise a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transportation in the skies,” SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said in a statement Friday.

The firm said it wanted the vehicle to be available to buy in Japan by 2023, with reports suggesting it could cost upwards of US$300,000 (RM1.24 million).

The car is not the first step humans have taken towards a brave new world of airborne vehicles.

A German company tested a flying taxi in Singapore in October, saying it hoped its invention — also shaped like a big drone — would revolutionise travel in traffic-choked cities.

Volocopter had already tested its battery-operated, two-seater taxi elsewhere around the globe but the Singapore trial was the first in the heart of a city.

Several other companies are working on similar projects, including Boeing, Airbus, Toyota and Hyundai. — AFP-Relaxnews