The top 10 longest-range electric automobiles on the market

The Tesla Model S is currently the electric automobile with the longest range. — Picture courtesy of Tesla via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Aug 26 — Until now the uncontested leader in terms of range, Tesla will soon be in competition with market newcomer Lucid Motors. The manufacturer, which like Tesla is also an American all-electric specialist, has announced a range of 830km on a single charge for its future Air sedan. However, in the run-up to the launch of the Air on September 9 and its availability in showrooms in 2021, Tesla will continue to dominate all-electric range rankings.

With an announced range of 517km (a figure that should be treated cautiously), Lucid may be about to write a new chapter in the history of all-electric automobiles. However, for the moment, the ranking for range is dominated by Tesla and in particular the Tesla model S, which scored highest in the world harmonized light-duty vehicles test procedure (WLTP).

The top 10 longest range all-electric automobiles according to the WLTP

1. Tesla Model S: 610 km

2. Tesla Model 3: 560 km

3a. Tesla Model X: 470 km

3b. Jaguar I-Pace: 470 km

3c. Polestar 2: 470 km

6. Kia e-Niro: 455 km

7. Kia e-SOul: 452 km

8. Hyundai Kona: 449 km

9. Audi e-tron Sportback: 446 km

10. Mercedes EQC: 414 km

However, this ranking does not necessarily reflect real conditions on the road. Last spring, to put paid to any doubts they had on the matter, the staff at Auto Plus decided to conduct their own tests under more realistic conditions. Not surprisingly Tesla dominated this ranking too, although the scores were not quite as high as expected.

The top 10 longest range all-electric automobiles according to Auto Plus

1. Tesla Model S: 491 km

2. Tesla Model 3: 434 km

3. Kia e-SOul: 397 km

4. Hyundai Kona EV: 393 km

5. Audi e-tron 55: 387 km

6. Kia e-Niro: 381 km

7. Jaguar I-Pace: 372 km

8. Tesla Model X: 370 km

9. Mercedes EQC 400: 332 km

10. Nissan Leaf: 326 km

These tests conducted by the Auto Plus lab at the Linas-Montlhéry track in Essonne, France followed a procedure that was different to the one used for WLTP, which aimed to be more realistic. — AFP-Relaxnews