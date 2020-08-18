One of Eric Clapton's Ferraris being sold on internet

This Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 owned by Eric Clapton is for sale. — Picture courtesy of Auto Trader via AFP

LONDON, Aug 18 — Eric Clapton's Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 which belongs to Eric Clapton is currently being sold by UK car dealer GVE London on British website Auto Trader for the sum of £89,900 (RM493,036).

This car, which is model year 2008 and in perfect state, shows a bit less than 38,000 km on the odometer. In terms of performance, its 620 bhp V12 engine enables acceleration from 0 to 100 kph in less than four seconds and to reach a peak speed of 330 kph.

It also features tech innovations derived directly from F1 such as its manual transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters or its traction control system. Music fans may also want to note that the car is fitted with a Bose HiFi system.

This is not the first time that the famous guitarist sells a car from his collection. He has also sold a Lamborghini Superleggera.

Check out the ad for this Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 at autotrader.co.uk. — AFP-Relaxnews