Mini’s all-electric Cooper SE will be launching in Malaysia on 26 August

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Mini Malaysia will be launching the all-electric Mini Cooper SE (or Mini Electric) in Malaysia on 26 August. Mini fans can visit the dedicated page to register their interest. There is even a countdown timer that is set for the launch day.

The new Mini EV (electric vehicle) will join the BMW i3s as part of the automaker’s lineup of EVs in the Malaysian market. The Cooper SE was first debuted in July 2019, in conjunction with its then 60th anniversary, The design is based on the current F56 Mini 3 Door though it trades its internal combustion engine for an electric motor that drives the front wheels.

Externally, the Cooper SE has some distinct characteristics that distinguish it from the regular model. This includes a smaller front grille along with yellow accents on the grille and side mirrors.

You can find hints of yellow within the interior too around the gear level, push start button and parts of the dashboard. Additionally, there is a 5.5” digital instrument cluster that is complemented by a 6.5” screen infotainment system. There is the option to enlarge the latter to a 8.8” display.

The Cooper SE’s boot is able to hold 211 litres of luggage though it can be expanded up to 731 litres of space with the rear seats folded down.

In terms of performance, the electric motor is rated to output 184hp and 270Nm of torque, which isn’t surprising considering that it possesses a similar unit that powers the BMW i3s. The Cooper SE is capable of completing the century sprint at 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 150km/h.

Mini claims the EV’s 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery is able to hit between 235 to 270km with a full charge. Like other EVs, it can be charged via a household socket, wall box or public charging stations. Charge times vary but with a single-phase AC outlet, it is stated to fully charge in about 4 hours while a more powerful 11kW wall charger shortens that time to three hours.

If you are really in a hurry and need a quick charge, using a DC fast-charger is stated to bring the battery up to 80 per cent charge in just 35 minutes. For a full charge, you will need to wait a little longer at about 1.4 hours.

At the time of writing Mini has not announced the price of the Mini Cooper SE. But if we were to look at its price in Germany, the Cooper SE has a starting price of €31,680 (about RM157,432). For comparison, the BMW i3s is priced from €41,526 (about RM206,362) in Germany.

In Malaysia, the i3s retails at RM268,823 until the end of 2020 due to the SST exemption. With an educated guess the new Cooper SE should be cheaper than the BMW EV but we will have to wait until the launch on 26 August to know the final price for sure. — SoyaCincau