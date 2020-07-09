Proton now offers N95 cabin filter for Saga, Persona, Iriz and Exora

The N95 cabin filter is officially priced at RM59 excluding labour charges. — Proton pic via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — During the launch of the Proton Saga 35th Anniversary Edition, Proton has announced that it is offering N95 cabin filter for four of its existing model lineup. The new cabin filter was first introduced for the Proton X70 2020 in May and it is now available for the Saga, Persona, Iriz and Exora models registered after 9th July 2020.

As announced by Proton CEO Li Chunrong, the N95 cabin filter is officially priced at RM59 excluding labour charges. For a limited time, current owners can get the new filter with a 15 per cent discount at RM50.15 until 9th October 2020. Those interested to make the switch can book an appointment online.

The N95 filter is designed to provide a cleaner environment in the cabin for extra peace of mind. According to the car-maker, it can filter 95% of particles larger than 0.3 microns and 98 per cent of PM2.5 dust particles. The N95 filter works for both fresh and recirculation mode.

The Proton X70 comes with an Intelligent Air Purification system which combines an ioniser, HEPA filter and activated carbons that claims to remove 99.97% of particles larger than 0.3 microns. With the added N95 cabin filter, the system is said to work twice as efficiently to improve air quality. The N95 cabin filter is also available for existing owners and it’s priced higher at RM79.

For more info, you can visit Proton’s N95 cabin filter page.