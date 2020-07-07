Proton Saga 35th anniversary edition expected to be unveiled July 9 (VIDEO)

Proton is expected to introduce a special edition version of the Saga, which turns 35, on July 9, 2020. — Image via SoyaCincau

PETALING JAYA, July 7 — The Proton Saga will turn 35 on Thursday. To celebrate the occasion, Proton which is now co-owned by Geely is expected to introduce a special edition version on July 9.

The national car marker has posted a 35th-anniversary video and it ends with a teaser that hints a new variant will be revealed via a live stream on Proton’s official Facebook page. The event is happening at 10.35am on July 9. The video mentions: “A Special Gift, for a Special Day and the Proton Saga legacy continues on.”

At first, it sounds like a one-day promo where buyers could walkaway with extra freebies. However, according to Paul Tan, it appears that Proton is releasing a Black Edition Saga on the day itself. From a purported leaked presentation slide, this appears to be a black model that comes with yellow highlights.

It appears to have a yellow stripe on the front grille and side mirrors painted in yellow. At the moment, the Saga is offered in just 5 colours — Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Snow White, Ruby Red and Rosewood Maroon.

On Proton’s website, they are even asking the public to vote for their favourite Saga Anniversary Edition slogan which ends tomorrow. Eight winners will be selected and Proton is giving away over RM7,000 worth of Shopee vouchers in total for the top three winners and Parker Ball Pens for five consolation prize winners.

Based on the recent special edition releases, we don’t expect any significant hardware upgrades for the Saga and it is likely that Proton might add in a couple of extra accessories to the 2019 model.

With its black paint job, this could be a modern take on the Proton Knight which was introduced as the sportier version of the old Proton Saga Aeroback. It would be cool if Proton releases an 80s theme video to go with the 35th-anniversary model unveiling.

The Proton Saga is officially priced from RM32,800 for the base spec model with a manual transmission and it goes all the way up to RM39,800 for the Premium Auto model. With the new sales tax exemptions, customers can get RM400 off on the standard manual model and RM500 off for the standard and premium auto variants.

We are guessing that the Proton Saga 35th Anniversary model could be priced slightly above RM40,000. All shall be revealed on Thursday at 10.35am, so stay tuned. — SoyaCincau