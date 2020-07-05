Prestige automobile auctions resume in Monaco

This 1949 aluminum Jaguar XK120 roadster will go under the hammer at the Monaco 2020 sale by Artcurial Motorcars. — Picture courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars via AFP

MONACO, July 5 — In the wake of a hiatus of several months caused by the coronavirus pandemic, prestige automobile sales are set to resume with the Monaco 2020 auction by Artcurial Motorcars, which will be held in the principality on July 21.

The catalogue, featuring some 90 models, covers a wide range of different universes and budgets for collectors young and old.

A taste for la Dolce Vita

Fans of beautiful Italian style will have an opportunity to savor la dolce vita at the wheel of a 1956 Fiat 600 (estimated at €10,000 to €15,000 or RM48,147-RM72,221), a 1972 Fiat 500 L (from €8,000 to €12,000) or an adorable Autobianchi Bianchina Giardiniera 500 from 1971 (from €12,000 to €15,000).

A lucky streak on the Côte d'Azur

Lovers of luxury can hope to drive away for a tour of the Côte d'Azur casinos on board a Bentley S1 Continental coupé Park Ward (from €375,000 to €475,000) or a 1956 Austin-Healey 100 (from €55,000 to €75,000), or an ever stylish aluminum Jaguar XK120 roadster from 1949 (from €260,000 to €320,000).

If British does not suit, a deep-pocketed collector may opt to take the trip with a legendary German, a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Papillon from 1955 (from €1.2million-€1.4 million).

Take to the track to set a new speed record

Those who prefer the thrill of speed will likely be tempted by a 2019 Pagani Huayra Roadster equipped with a Mercedes 6L twin-turbocharged V12 with 764 hp. This is also, and by far, the most expensive lot on sale, with an estimated value of between €2.5 and €3 million.

Those on tighter budgets might prefer to settle for a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV (from €280,000 to €360,000) or a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista (from €310,000 to €360,000).

Journey through time

For their part, fans of Back to the Future will be eager to get their hands on a rare 1981 DeLorean DMC 12. Innovative and futuristic for its time, the gull-wing sports car created by the famous Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro was made famous by Robert Zemeckis's Back to the Future trilogy. The sale price estimate is between €40,000 and €60,000.

All of the vehicles in the sale will go on display from July 18 to 21, 2020 at the Monaco Top Cars Collection (a museum housing the car collection of HSH the Prince of Monaco). The sale will take place at 5pm, July 21, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews