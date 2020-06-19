Everything you need to know about the new Seat MÓ urban mobility range

The Seat MO eKickScooter 65 and eScooter 125. — Picture courtesy of Seat

BARCELONA, June 19 — In late 2019, Spanish manufacturer Seat presented a number of electric urban mobility concepts. Now it has returned with a new entity, Seat MÓ, which will shortly be launching an electric scooter and kick scooter.

The all-new brand dedicated to urban mobility solutions, Seat MÓ is preparing to launch two models: the eScooter 125 and the eKickScooter 65.

The Seat MÓ eScooter 125 is equipped with a 9kW motor and a 5.6kWh battery, giving it a range of around 125 km, which is enough for several days or even a week of typically urban journeys.

As to performance, it can reach a top speed of 95 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

It also features a removable battery, so the scooter can be charged in the street, or the owner can simply take the battery home and charge it using a standard domestic power outlet.

The scooter, which is also available in a special version for sharing services, is due to launch in Barcelona, Spain in July 2020.

For its part, the eKickScooter 65 is designed for shorter journeys. Equipped with front, rear and brake lights, it has a limited maximum speed of 20 km/h and a range of about 65 km on a full charge.

Both of the new models are based on the e-Scooter and e-Kickscooter concepts presented in 2019 at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona. — AFP-Relaxnews