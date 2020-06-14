Vespa teams up with the French couture house to launch the new Vespa 946 Christian Dior scooter

Dior and Vespa have teamed up to create a new version of the Vespa 946 with a matching line of accessories. — Picture courtesy of Dior

MILAN, June 14 — Dior has announced a partnership with Vespa for the design of a luxury scooter and a line of matching accessories. The branded limited edition, which will go on sale in the spring 2021, will initially be available from Dior boutiques in several countries, and thereafter in selected Piaggio group Motoplex stores.

Two renowned brands both created in 1946, Dior and Vespa have teamed up to create the Christian Dior Vespa 946, a new version of the scooter first launched in Milan in 2012, which will combine Italian knowhow with Parisian chic. Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was responsible for this latest version of the iconic Italian motorcycle.

And that is not all. The couture scooter will launch with a whole collection of accessories, most notably a helmet and a top case designed to be attached to the luggage rack. Both of these creations will be decorated with the emblematic Dior Oblique motif, which will also feature on the scooter’s seat.

However, don’t expect to see the new machine on the streets anytime soon. Dior and Vespa enthusiasts will have to wait almost a year if they wish to acquire one of the limited-edition scooters, which will initially be only available from Dior boutiques before being distributed by Piaggio’s Motoplex outlets. It should also be noted that the accessories will be exclusively available from the French luxury house. — AFP-Relaxnews