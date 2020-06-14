Prestige automobile auctions return to Monaco

Artcurial Motorcars has announced an auction on July 21 at the Hotel Hermitage in Monaco. — Picture courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars via AFP-Relaxnews

MONTE CARLO, June 14 — Now that lockdown is coming to a close, major auction houses are beginning to bring their wares to market. A case in point is Artcurial Motorcars, which has announced a sale of prestige automobiles in Monaco on July 21, 2020.

The high-profile event is set to go ahead at the Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo in the principality on the French Riviera. Although the full catalogue for the sale has yet to be released, details of two exceptional automobiles that are due to go under the hammer have already been announced.

The first of these is a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with an estimated price tag of €800,000 (RM3.8 million) to one million euros. The second is a 1939 Bugatti Type 57 cabriolet Vanvooren estimated at €600,000 to €800,000, which will be presented without a reserve price.

The automobiles that are up for sale will be on display from July 18 to 21, 2020 at the Monaco Top Cars Collection museum (which houses the automobile collection amassed by Prince Rainier III). The sale will begin on Tuesday, July 21 at 5pm. — AFP-Relaxnews