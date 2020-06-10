UMW Toyota Motor taking orders for all-new RAV4 beginning today

The all-new plug-in hybrid Toyota RAV4. — Picture courtesy of Toyota via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — UMW Toyota Motor is taking orders for the 2019 Japan Car of the Year, the all-new Toyota RAV4, beginning today.

UMW Toyota Motor said the fifth generation of RAV4 is developed with Dynamic Force Engine and on the Toyota New Global Architecture platform which provides a powerful performance and better driving experience to meet today’s customers’ expectations.

“There will be two variants offered — 2.5 litre and 2.0 litre — with the on-the-road price without insurance at RM223,880 and RM203,880 respectively, before the price revision on the Sales Tax exemption,” it said in a statement today.

It said the revised prices would be announced shortly to reflect the Sales Tax exemption and are estimated to be RM215,700 and RM196,500, respectively.

Completely redesigned, the all-new Toyota RAV4 offers a safe, comfortable and convenient drive experience of a premium sport utility vehicle and is covered with full five-year warranty with unlimited mileage. — Bernama