Perodua offers 3-6pc cash rebates on all models

Perodua is offering cash debates for all models, ranging from 3 to 6 per cent. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Perodua is offering cash rebates of between three and six per cent for all models on-the-road excluding insurance prices from today until June 14, 2020.

The local carmaker said this is to allow customers to purchase a car at a lower price even before the 100 per cent sales tax exemption on new completely-knocked-down (CKD) vehicles and a 50 per cent sales tax exemption for completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles, announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), beginning June 15.

“We want everyone to take this opportunity to own a Perodua without worrying about being left out,” president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement today.

He said Perodua is also in full support of the government’s move to fully exempt sales tax for the purchase of CKD cars until the end of the year to shore up the domestic economy.

“This move to fully exempt CKD cars from sales tax is a confidence boost for the automotive industry, not just for car buyers but the entire ecosystem of manufacturers, suppliers and dealers.

“Along with low financing rates at this difficult time, we are cautiously optimistic that this will spur new car sales,” he said.

For the first five months of this year, Perodua sold 52,920 vehicles, giving it a 41 per cent market share against an estimated year-to-date total industry volume of 129,401 units.

With all current Perodua models having over 90 per cent local content, the carmaker purchased RM5.4 billion worth of components from Malaysian suppliers last year. — Bernama