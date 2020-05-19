CMCO: Perodua restarts nationwide operations in full

File picture of the Perodua Bezza launch on July 21, 2016. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) has officially resumed operations at all 182 sales, 202 service and 68 body and paint outlets nationwide following two-month closure due to the movement control order (MCO).

Its president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the company has put in place the necessary safeguards at all outlets nationwide to ensure customers and employees will be sufficiently protected in the light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

“Production in Sungai Choh began partially on May 11 and is now in full swing. We hope to fulfil demand as quickly as possible,” he said in a statement.

Zainal said Perodua outlets restarted operations on a staggered basis from May 12 and the company has been working hard to ensure all the sufficient health and safety measures are in place.

“We thank our valued customers for their patience and loyalty. We will ensure that all your motoring needs will be met as soon and as safely as possible,” he said.

Customers looking to service their vehicles are required to secure an appointment slot beforehand with their service centre of choice – walk-ins will not be accepted at present to avoid crowding.

All visitors must undergo temperature checks before entering outlets, register their details and adhere to social distancing markers within the outlets at all times. Hand sanitisers are placed at key locations, while the outlets themselves are sanitised regularly. — Bernama