Proton is gradually restarting operations, but with these new procedures

Proton is reopening its sales and service outlets. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — After Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Labour Day that several businesses are be allowed to open with set conditions during the conditional movement control order, Proton announced that it expects to gradually restart operations themselves. They have started to reopen its sales and service outlets yesterday, on May 5.

However, this reopening process will only move forward if Proton complies with all requirements from the relevant authorities. The sales and service outlets would only be open if they are located in green and yellow zones, and all premises and personnel will be subject to safety protocols guided by the National Security Council (NSC) of Malaysia to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Proton will begin the gradual resumption of all its business activities. However, the safety of our customers and employees is our main priority and in line with the prime minister’s calls to adopt a ‘new normal’, we will introduce a new set of protocols in all areas,” said Dr Li Chunrong, Chief Executive Officer of Proton.

Proton service centres’ new operating procedures

New operating procedures at service centres also include advising customers to adhere to these rules:

Acceptance of vehicles will be strictly by appointment only. Service appointment bookings can be made via the MyProton app (Android, iOS) or by telephone call at your dealer or outlet.

Customers will be required to drop off their keys when sending in their cars for servicing. This is to limit the number of people in the lounge area.

All customers will be required to fill up a medical health declaration and will be subject to a temperature check upon entering the service area.

All customers will be required to wear appropriate PPE at sales or service outlets.

If a customer feels unwell during the day of appointment, they are encouraged to seek treatment and reschedule their appointment date.

The children’s corner at all outlets will not be available to use. Customers are not encouraged to bring along family members (especially children and the elderly) for their service appointment.

Hand sanitisers will be made available at service centres for the use of staff and customers.

Vehicles will be sanitised before they are returned to their respective owners.

Proton to resume car production

Aside from the reopening of its showrooms, Proton is also gradually resuming production operations at its plants in Tanjung Malim and Shah Alam, along with the corporate office at the Centre Of Excellence (COE). They will also be requires to undergo new work practices to minimise infection and contact.

You can contact their customer care line at 1-800-888-398 for more information and for urgent assistance, as it’s available 24 hours a day. You can also visit their website here. — SoyaCincau



