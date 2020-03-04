Hyundai’s slick and glossy Prophecy concept EV foregoes a steering wheel (VIDEO)

Hyundai has introduced the 'Prophecy' Concept EV, a model representative of the brand's electrification future. — Picture courtesy of Hyundai

GENEVA, March 4 — Hyundai has given the Prophecy EV a digital premiere after its Geneva Motor Show debut was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Supposedly, Hyundai has steering wheel-less cars in mind for their future, a notion that was revealed Monday when the company detailed the Prophecy EV concept; the model represents the brand’s “future vision” by embodying its “Sensuous Sportiness” and “Optimistic Futurism” design philosophies.

Though the model has a strikingly smooth, inky black exterior accentuated by just a few subtle contours, the inside is home to the most eye-catching feature of the model: A joystick steering system. The designers opted for this form of control to offer owners “more expansive views and ergonomic seating.”

Capitalising on the fact that the premiere of this model was converted into a digital event due to the spread of the coronavirus, Hyundai specially announced that the air inside the model “continuously refreshed thanks to integrated clean air technology.”

The reveal of this model was accompanied by a presentation outlining Hyundai’s electrification strategy. Forty-four electrified vehicles are expected to make up part of the company’s product lineup by 2025. On the other hand, by the end of this year, more than 75% of Hyundai’s European lineup will be electrified.

Though the coronavirus risk leaves Hyundai’s public audience without an opportunity to see the Prophecy concept in person, it’s sure to be showcased at another event later this year once the risk has subsided. — AFP-Relaxnews