Renault promises premieres and limited editions for the Geneva Motor Show

Renault will unveil its concept car called the Morphoz at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. ― Picture courtesy of Renault Design via AFP

GENEVA, Feb 26 ― Unlike its national rival PSA, France's Renault group will be present at the Geneva Motor Show, which runs from March 5 to 15. The offering from its Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands looks particularly worthy of note.

The Renault stand's big attraction will clearly be the brand new Twingo ZE, which will be unveiled for the first time worldwide. This city car will be displayed with a 60 kW (81 HP) electric motor with a predicted single-charge range of up to 250km in a city. It is expected to be available by the end of this year at an as yet unknown price.

Although the new Mégane Estate E-TECH Plug-in has previously been revealed by its manufacturer, it will still be highly anticipated in Geneva. Following the Captur, it's the Mégane's turn to incorporate this rechargeable hybrid engine with a cumulative 160 HP and an all-electric range of around 60km.

Renault will also be debuting the Morphoz, its new electric concept car which embodies the group's vision of future mobility. It previews a new range of electric models which will be developed in the years to come.

The group's Dacia brand will also be revealing its first fully electric city car to the world in Geneva. It will be displayed as a show car, but the plan is for it to reach showrooms at an unbeatable price in 2021. It is expected to be a European adaptation of the Renault City K-ZE, which is currently produced and sold in China. On a smaller scale, Dacia will also present Anniversary, a limited series to mark its 15 years in Europe.

Last but not least, at the Alpine stand visitors will be able to admire two new limited series, in addition to the Alpine A110 SportsX, an ultra-stylish model that was previewed at the most recent Paris Motor Show.

The 90th Geneva Motor Show runs March 5-15, 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews