Volkswagen teases ‘high-tech’ eighth-gen Golf GTI designed for the digital age

The eighth generation of an icon: World première of the new Golf GTI in Geneva. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen

NEW YORK, Feb 23 — On Thursday, Volkswagen announced that the eighth-generation Golf GTI will be making its world premiere in a few weeks at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

Over four decades after the very first Golf GTI was launched at the Geneva Motor Show, for old times’ sake, Volkswagen will be debuting the eighth generation of the model at the same show. With just a few weeks to go until the conference kicks off, VW teased the front end of the hatch revealing just a hint of the updated design.

Based on the digital sketch and a few statements from the company about the exterior, it’s been confirmed that the new GTI will have an open front bumper featuring a honeycomb-style grille and an optionally illuminated radiator grille.

The Golf GTI became an icon because #VW continually reinvented it, all along combining tradition with innovation. Now we look forward to the world premiere of the new Golf GTI at @GimsSwiss!



[New Golf GTI: The vehicle is a near-production concept car.]https://t.co/Bg1hpzJXPm — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) February 21, 2020

While retaining characteristically GTI components like the petrol engine, checkered seat covers, and red stripe on the radiator grille, this rendition will also be gaining a handful of new tools and features surrounding the digitalization of the vehicle.

This is the first GTI generation to have “a completely digitalized interior landscape of displays and controls”. Furthermore, the model can communicate with others via Car2X technology and drive moderately autonomously up to 130mph using Travel Assist.

The new Volkswagen GTI will be making its world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show next month which runs from March 5 to Match 15. — AFP-Relaxnews