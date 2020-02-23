Every Volvo 90 and 60 Series model now available as a mild hybrid

Volvo freshens up the S90 and V90 models and gives the entire lineup an optional hybrid powertrain. — Picture courtesy of Volvo

LONDON, Feb 23 — In addition to announcing refreshed S90 and V90 models, Volvo also stated today that its entire “90” and “60” lineups, along with the XC40, are now available as mild hybrids.

Complementing the launch of refreshed S90, V90, and V90 Cross Country models, Volvo also announced today that its 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain options are now available on each car in the 60 and 90 Series lineups.

As for the updated 90 Series sedan and Cross Country estate models, the exteriors have been gently refreshed with new fog lights, a redesigned spoiler, a lower front bumper, and new rear light signature. On the inside, some trims have been outfitted with a Bowers and Wilkins sound system and Advanced Air Cleaner; most variants also come with wireless charging for smartphones.

Thanks to the expansion of the company’s mild hybrid powertrain system to all 60 and 90 Series models as well as to the XC40 compact SUV, these models can now “offer drivers up to 15 per cent fuel savings and emission reductions in real world driving”.

While the official launch date for the models has not yet been disclosed, they’re expected to hit showrooms later this year with a 2021 model year designation. — AFP-Relaxnews