Aston Martin announces new generation Vantage Roadster with ultra-fast retracting roof

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster — Picture courtesy of Aston Martin via AFP

LONDON, Feb 13 — Two years after the Vantage Coupe launched, Aston Martin has announced the drop-top version of the model complete with the fastest automatically retracting fabric roof on the market.

On Tuesday, Aston Martin announced the convertible iteration of the latest Vantage Coupe: The Vantage Roadster.

Like its roofed counterpart, the drop-top version of the model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that's paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. With a maximum speed just a hair slower than the Vantage Coupe, the Roadster can still reach an impressive 300 kph when the roof is up. From a standstill, the model can run up to 100 kph in 3.7 seconds.

The fabric roof can be lowered in a record-setting 6.7 seconds at speeds up to 50 kph and raised in 6.8 seconds.

Whether taking the top down or not, various components like the powertrain, chassis, and even body panels have been specially tuned to give drivers a dynamic, sporty experience similar to the Coupe, an experience that is further enhanced by the inclusion of features like Adaptive Damping, Dynamic Stability Control, and Dynamic Torque Vectoring, among other system technologies.

The Vantage Roadster comes with a starting price of US$161,000 (RM665,602). Deliveries are set to begin during the second quarter of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews