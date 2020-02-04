Report: Dodge’s newest Hellcat model to be the Durango SUV (VIDEO)

Dodge’s Durango is reportedly the next model to get the Hellcat treatment. — Picture from FCA via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Feb 4 — After a suggestive shot of a Dodge Durango outfitted in what could be an SRT Hellcat trim during an ad promoting Fast 9, it’s been reported that this aggressive model does exist and will debut at the New York Auto Show this April.

We’re used to seeing Dodge’s Challenger and Charger muscle cars — and even the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk — dressed up in Hellcat attire, but Motor Authority is reporting that the brand’s Durango SUV will, too, be available in the high-performance trim, as well.

While the variant was first teased in the Fast 9-themed commercial published on Friday, it was difficult to decisively conclude whether the Durango portrayed in the ad was equipped with the iconic Hellcat powertrain. Motor Authority, however, cleared things up yesterday by stating that the 2021 Durango will, in fact, get the Hellcat treatment and debut at the New York Auto Show this spring.

The SUV is expected to get a Hellcat upgrade similar to that given to the Jeep’s Grand Cherokee Trackhawk which is equipped with a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine paired with 2.3-litre supercharger; together, these components generate 707hp of power that’s sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Top speed measures in at 180mph.

Though the company did not confirm the existence of such a model, if the information from Motor Authority’s sources is accurate, we’ll be seeing a 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat at the New York Auto Show which runs from April 10 to April 19. — AFP-Relaxnews