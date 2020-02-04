Genesis, GMC and Kia among most popularly searched car brands on Edmunds during Super Bowl (VIDEO)

On Edmunds, the Kia Seltos generated more website traffic than any other vehicle model that was promoted during Super Bowl 54’s commercials. — Picture courtesy of Kia

NEW YORK, Feb 4 — During Sunday’s Super Bowl 54, a slew of automobile companies debuted commercials promoting their latest and greatest models; some, however, made a bigger splash than others.

According to the online vehicle resource and shopping website Edmunds, the Kia brand and their Seltos SUV were among the most popularly referenced companies and models on the site during the game.

In the case of the Super Bowl, the commercials seemingly draw in as big of an audience as the game does which is why a collection of car companies invest big bucks into the ads that play during the breaks.

Edmunds, a popular online vehicle reference site, tracked just how much these commercials measured up to one another in terms of site traffic during the game.

Compared to the average day on Edmunds, Genesis, GMC, and Kia generated the greatest traffic lift on Edmunds measuring in at 182 per cent, 9 per cent, and 2 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, the models with the most traffic during the game were Kia’s Seltos, Porsche’s Taycan, and Audi’s E-Tron at 148 per cent, 41 per cent, and 24 per cent. Overall, Kia’s ”Tough Never Quits” commercial for the Seltos was the most successful of the day.

Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders was the face of the ad designed to promote awareness for homelessness in addition to promote the Seltos itself.

The company pledged to “donate US$1,000 to three charity partners dedicated to ending the issue of youth homelessness” for every yard gained during Super Bowl 54. — AFP-Relaxnews