Dodge announces Black appearance package and Redline stripe for 2020 Dodge Durango SRT

Dodge introduces two new appearance packages for the 2020 Durango SRT the Black package and the Redline Stripe. — Picture courtesy of FCA

NEW YORK, Feb 1 — The latest Dodge Durango SRT will be the exclusive recipient of two new optional appearance packages: the Black appearance package and the Redline stripe.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has revealed two new sinister and sporty appearance packages designed exclusively for the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT.

The Black appearance package swaps out anything a bit too eye-catching for a darker rendition; the mirror caps, exhaust tips, and badging found across the exterior and interior are all either a midnight gray or shiny black.

Owners who opt for the Redline stripe or add it atop the Black package will get a full-length black satin stripe spanning from front to back on their Durango. On each edge of the stripe are red accent tracers.

A 2020 Durango SRT will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show which runs February 8-17 donning both the Black package and the Redline stripe.

To purchase, the Durango SRT Black package has an MSRP of US$1,495 (RM6,123.67) whereas the Redline stripe will put owners back US$1,295. Both will be available for order starting in March. — AFP-Relaxnews