Lincoln’s first fully electric vehicle to be based on Rivian platform (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 31 — Lincoln has revealed that it is working with the EV manufacturer Rivian to develop its very first fully electric model.

Yet another vehicle manufacturer is officially getting in on the EV action: Lincoln, Ford’s luxury vehicle division. The company has partnered with Rivian, the Michigan-based EV startup, to make a zero-emissions vehicle that will join the brand’s existing plug-in hybrid models, the Aviator and Corsair Grand Touring.

Our latest spark of inspiration. Read more about plans for our first fully electric vehicle, in collaboration with @Rivian: https://t.co/ISzCsNVFyP pic.twitter.com/retIhBYJ3p — Lincoln (@LincolnMotorCo) January 29, 2020

This new model will be based on a Rivian platform and is expected to be a SUV. It’s a vehicle that has been created from Ford’s US$11.5 billion (RM46.9 billion) investment in electrification, an investment that also resulted in Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and a fully electric version of the F-150 pickup.

While Rivian has yet to deliver its first production vehicle, the R1T electric truck, it’s expected to make it to customers by the end of 2020.

Thus far, nothing more about the vehicle resulting from the collaboration has been revealed. — AFP-Relaxnews